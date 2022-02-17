"They made them look great"- Wrestling legend credits former WWE stars for their recent match against CM Punk and Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley came to the aid of CM Punk on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite. MJF gave Punk another seemingly impossible task in order to receive a rematch. Friedman sent the former WWE Tag Team FTR after the Straight Edge Star, thinking he'd find no allies without Darby Allin and Sting.

The duo surprised fans when they defeated the former AEW Tag Team Champions. The match was very well received and showed that the unlikely team has good chemistry together. Fans weren't the only ones impressed, as Ric Flair discussed the match on his most recent Wooooo Nation UNCENSORED podcast.

"Talking about AEW: So I’m watching the show and I thought the kids from Charlotte, FTR. They gave those guys a hell of a match. That didn’t mean that Punk and Jon – very much Jon especially – can’t work a great match. I said they gave them a great match, they made them look great. That’s what you do. When you’re great at what you do, you make other people look better." - Ric Flair said. (11:33)

FTR have been called the best tag team by quite a few veterans. They themselves proclaim to be the best-ever. Jon Moxley and CM Punk never teamed up before this match, and Harwood and Wheeler made sure they looked impressive. FTR might indeed go down as one of the best tag teams in wrestling someday.

Jon Moxley has finally responded to Bryan Danielson's offer

After letting fans and Danielson wait for nearly two weeks, Moxley finally came out to answer The American Dragon. In typical Moxley-fashion, he seems to want a match before anything ends up being decided.

The offer is still on the table, but it seems that Jon Moxley will first give fans one hell of a match. So far, the match hasn't been announced, but it could most likely end up on AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

