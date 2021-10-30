Former AEW Champion Jon Moxley explains how modern wrestling is similar to the Marvel Universe

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made an interesting comparison when comparing modern wrestling to the Marvel Universe.

Everyone knows that wrestling is scripted. Fans have to suspend disbelief to a considerable extent to enjoy the shows. Jon Moxley compared this suspension of disbelief to the Marvel Universe, featuring numerous characters with other-worldly superpowers.

Mox appeared on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha and said the following:

“That is not the case anymore in 2021. There’s real fighting, which is what you [Meisha Tate] do, and there’s this. Fans are very passionate about it, but they know it’s — nobody’s being fooled into thinking they’re watching a legitimate thing, that’s a completely different separate sport now in 2021. What it is now is like the Marvel Universe, for instance. In real life, no one can shoot f-ckin’ spiderwebs out of their fingers or whatever, but in the Marvel Universe, there’s a guy that can and that’s accepted and you know that. So when he shoots somebody in the face with a spiderweb, Spider-Man, you totally accept it. So in pro wrestling, it’s like you have to understand the universe and then once you accept it like this is this fictional universe we’re living in, then you’re into it,” Jon Moxley said. (h/t: WrestleZone)

Jon Moxley believes kayfabe was very protected in the past, unlike now

The former AEW World Champion explained the changes in the perception of professional wrestling, citing the evolution of kayfabe as an example.

Jon Moxley pointed to the 60s and 70s and recalled how the business was portrayed as 'real wrestling' back then while talking to Miesha Tate, a professional MMA fighter and a former UFC champion.

“See the thing is, Miesha will even watch a very technical pro wrestling match because she’s a legitimate athlete and she would say that’s not real. You’ll watch a wristlock or a figure four, one of these stupid, like a chokeslam, that’s completely fake, and you won’t even be able to wrap your brain around that people are buying into this is real. But the problem and what you have to understand is, in the ‘60s and ‘70s, they were actually trying to fool people into thinking this was real. Bad guys and good guys couldn’t ride in the same car or be seen at the bar together,” Jon Moxley explained, “the business was very protected and you were actually trying to fool people into thinking they were real fights."

Jon Moxley is accurate with his description of modern wrestling. Now nobody would believe that pro-wrestling is real. But brawlers like the Lunatic Fringe bring out believability in their segments and matches, and that's what makes him so great.

