Jon Moxley crowned the interim AEW World Champion after a violent battle at Forbidden Door

Jon Moxley defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, to be crowned the Interim AEW World Champion.

Moxley and Tanahashi met in a violent affair that saw the former busted wide open fairly early on. They worked relentlessly against one another, with Tanahashi absorbing punishment prior to the pinfall finish. Moxley scored the Death Rider on the Ace to end the match, sealing his world title and an eventual unification bout with CM Punk.

Their match was a matter of circumstance, despite being touted for three years as the champion's end goal in New Japan. Current AEW World Champion CM Punk laid down a challenge which was answered by Tanahashi on the Dynamite following Double or Nothing.

However, the Cult of Personality suffered an injury and both Moxley and Tanahashi were tasked with competing in the Interim World Title Series. The Ace of NJPW defeated Hirooki Goto at Dominion to book his place at Forbidden Door, whereas Mox defeated Kyle O'Reilly in the main event of Dynamite, earning a shot at his second world title within the promotion.

The new champion had little time to celebrate as he and his opponent were attacked by Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia. As they emerged to clean the ring for JAS members, Cesaro and Eddie Kingston seemed to be going at one another with choice words.

