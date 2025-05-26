Jon Moxley cuts open top AEW star's head in sickening spot at Double or Nothing 2025

At this point, AEW star Jon Moxley is synonymous with some wild spots. This year's Double or Nothing was no different, as Moxley injured another star in a horrific moment.

The Anarchy in the Arena match, as expected, saw an insane level of chaos. The Purveyor of Violence certainly lived up to his name, destroying anyone who came in his path. At one point, he was taking on Powerhouse Hobbs with a fork. The presence of the no-disqualification rule allowed Mox to brutalize Hobbs with the fork, cutting the latter's head open and then even biting it.

Other moments of the match included Swerve Strickland getting stapled on his tongue, courtesy of Marina Shafir. Samoa Joe also made a surprise appearance, tipping the scales against the Death Riders. Willow Nightingale showcased an uncharacteristic violent side, holding her own against relentless odds.

In the end, Swerve was able to turn the tables and execute a successful pin, winning the match. Despite taking the win, it is clear that the effects of the AEW Anarchy in the Arena match will be felt by both the victors and their opponents for weeks to come, considering how intense and physically taxing it was.

