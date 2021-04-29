Jon Moxley to defend his IWGP United States Championship on AEW Dynamite

Former AEW Champion Jon Moxley is set to be part of a historic match where an NJPW title will be on the line for the first time on an AEW show.

On the May 12th edition of AEW Dynamite, Moxley will defend his IWGP United States Championship against Yuji Nagata. The match was announced during Wednesday night's edition of Dynamite.

The development seems to be another step towards the formation of a full-fledged working association between NJPW and AEW. Earlier in the year, Kenta showed up in AEW to promote his match with Moxley for the IWGP US title on NJPW Strong in February.

AEW has already established a working relationship with IMPACT Wrestling, NWA, and AAA, and if they manage to build a similar partnership with NJPW, the forbidden door would be fully kicked open.

Yuji Nagata is a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion and one of the most revered figures in Japanese pro-wrestling. Moxley and Nagata have never wrestled before, and the match between them promises to be a brutal strong-style affair.

Will The Elite interfere during Moxley's match on AEW Dynamite?

Jon Moxley still hasn't resolved his differences with The Elite, and there's a possibility of the stable lurking around his match with Nagata. They have been a thorn on his side for a long time now, and they have no reason not to interfere during the bout.

In recent weeks, Moxley and Eddie Kingston have joined hands to take down the stable. However, The Elite has a numbers advantage.

If the stable costs Moxley his championship on the show, their feud could get even more heated ahead of AEW's Double or Nothing 2021 PPV event.

What do you think is the future of AEW's relationship with NJPW? Do you think The Elite will interfere during the match between Moxley and Yuji Nagata? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.