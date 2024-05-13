Jon Moxley to defend his world title against 37-year-old star at major show in June

A massive match has been announced for Jon Moxley in June. He will defend his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against NJPW star EVIL.

The Purveyor of Violence won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Tetsuya Naito at Windy City Riot. He then made history by becoming the first star to hold AEW, WWE, and NJPW World Championships. His first title defense was against Powerhouse Hobbs on the April 24 edition of Dynamite.

House Of Torture's Ren Narita was next in line for the IWGP Championship. Jon Moxley successfully retained the title at Dontaku last month. His third defense took place at Resurgence pay-per-view, where he retained by scoring a victory over his prodigy, Shota Umino.

Following the match, the former AEW World Champion was attacked by House of Torture member EVIL. Recently on X/Twitter, NJPW made it official that the bout will take place at Dominion on June 9 in Osaka Jo Hall. This will be the 38-year-old star's fourth title defense.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see whether Moxley's reign comes to an end in June or continues after defeating EVIL.

Hiroshi Tanahashi comments on Jon Moxley's title win

The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship has a rich history and has rarely been held by an outsider. Over the years, stars like AJ Styles, Kenny Omega, and many more have held the titles.

Speaking on Sports Illustrated, New Japan Pro-Wrestling President Hiroshi Tanahashi said that whoever can defeat Jon Moxley in the future will make a name for themselves.

“This isn’t the first time that the top title has been worn by an outsider. Whoever can take it off Moxley will have a big spotlight on them, and I hope they make the most of it," Tanahashi said.

The former WWE Champion will return to this week's Dynamite to team up with Bryan Danielson and take on Kyle Fletcher and Jeff Cobb. After three months, he will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback