"I feel a little bit vindicated" - Jon Moxley on the differences between Vince McMahon and Tony Khan

.

Jon Moxley certainly knows what it's like to work for both Vince McMahon and Tony Khan. The former AEW World Champion has now opened up on the differences between the two men.

Ahead of Dynamite in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Jon Moxley sat down with Sportskeeda's own Rick Ucchino and Tony Pike on Cincy 360 to talk about all things AEW. During the interview, Jon Moxley discussed a big difference between Vince McMahon and Tony Khan regarding how they run their respective companies.

"Vince McMahon would watch a lot of AEW matches and just say, "Oh, that's garbage! They're not selling! Slow it down! This c**p...blood and guts," But he wouldn't be paying attention to the 10,000 people going nuts out of their minds," Jon Moxley said. "So it's just really cool. I feel a little bit vindicated, I kind of set a lot about how I felt about what wrestling should be. That's what AEW is going to do. And that's what we did. Now look where we are. So I'm gonna have a little bit of a flex and a little bit of I told you so mode."

Jon Moxley on what separates Tony Khan from Vince McMahon

Jon Moxley went on to give a perfect example of how Tony Khan runs his company when it comes to booking matches on his show.

"Like I was saying a couple years back, even when I was in WWE, just let the performers be authentic and let them do what they do and go out there and show off their skills in the best way possible," Jon Moxley said. "Tony Khan is such a huge wrestling fan of all different styles and eras, [he's] so familiar with everything that he just wants to watch the wrestlers be their best selves. So when he puts a match together, and we get Lucha Brothers vs. Young Bucks, he's just like, 'I can't wait to see this,' he's not gonna tell him what to do. He just goes, 'Go out there and do it, do your thing,' and that's what it should be."

Do you agree with Jon Moxley that this is one of the biggest differences between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon? Which owner do you think handles things better? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Also Read

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Cincy 360 and provide a H/T to Sportskeeda.

Our panel breaks down AEW All Out, with a report from the arena. Click here for more!

Edited by Alan John