Jon Moxley dream match at AEW All Out 2021 possibly canceled 

Recent reports suggested that Jon Moxley could be on a collision course with NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi at AEW All Out 2021. However, it seems like the match is now in danger of getting canceled.

Tanahashi, who recently captured the IWGP United States Championship at NJPW Resurgence, will defend his title against Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Grand Slam. The point of contention here is that the NJPW event goes down on September 4th in Japan, just a day before All Out on September 5th in Chicago.

As such, it seems unlikely that Tanahashi will compete in two major matches in different continents just a day apart from the other. Especially considering how long it takes to travel from Japan to the USA, chances of The Ace making it to Chicago on time are negligible.

Jon Moxley had first teased the match with Hiroshi Tanahashi on the July 28th edition of AEW Dynamite, where he called out the legendary performer. Soon, reports about Moxley asking Tony Khan for a match against a top NJPW star at All Out began circulating, further fueling rumors of the dream match taking place.

When will Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi wrestle now?

While fans have every reason to be disappointed over the possible cancelation of Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, it doesn't mean fans will never see the two share a ring.

Many assume that Moxley and Tanahashi's dream match could now go down at Wrestle Kingdom 16 in January 2022.

With Jon Moxley also voicing his intention to head to Japan once travel restrictions ease down, there's every chance a match with Tanahashi will soon materialize.

Are you hopeful that a match between Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jon Moxley will take place soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

