The Young Bucks attacked after Dynamite main event; Tag Team Title match announced for AEW Double Or Nothing 2021

After weeks of build-up, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will finally get their hands on AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks at Double or Nothing.

In the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite, the Bucks had another successful title defense, this time against the up-and-coming team of the Varsity Blondes (Brian Pillman Jr and Griff Garrison).

The @youngbucks outlast the #VarsityBlonds to retain the #AEW World Tag Team Championships...but their night is FAR from over, courtesy of Mox + Kingston. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/8jq2FDykLd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 20, 2021

Despite the champions predictably retaining their titles, the challengers got enough offense in to ensure the match wasn't an entirely one-sided affair. Matt Jackson forced Pillman Jr to tap out after locking in a sharpshooter.

However, shortly after the match ended, The Young Bucks were attacked by Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. A minor brawl ensued, following which Moxley and Kingston choked out the brothers and seemingly stole their costly shoes.

The commentators then announced that Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston would challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships at Double or Nothing as the show went off the air.

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston defeated The Acclaimed on AEW Dynamite

Earlier in the show, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston defeated The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) to gain momentum ahead of the pay-per-view on May 30. Like Varsity Blondes, The Acclaimed also wrestled a pretty competitive match despite the predictable nature of the outcome.

Fair to say @JonMoxley was NOT a fan of @PlatinumMax's entrance rap.



Tune into #AEWDynamite Now on TNT to see Mox + Kingston take on #TheAcclaimed, with a place in the tag team rankings at stake! pic.twitter.com/LAmlBIkLy4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 20, 2021

Moxley and Kingston share tremendous chemistry, and fans will be hoping for the two to win the tag team titles at AEW Double or Nothing 2021.

However, AEW is committed to its tag team division, and it would come as a surprise if they hand the win to Moxley and Kingston. As great as they are together, Moxley and Kingston aren't a legitimate tag team like others in the division.

Are you excited to see The Young Bucks clash with Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston at AEW Double or Nothing? Who do you think will walk out as the tag team champs by the end of the show? Sound off in the comments section below.