Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Darby Allin trios match announced for AEW Dynamite

On the back of a historic AEW Rampage, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin and Eddie Kingston were booked to face Cezar Bononi, JD Drake and Ryan Nemeth on AEW Dynamite.

The trio of Bononi, Drake and Nemeth, known as the Wingmen, will be heavy underdogs heading into this clash considering Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin are three of the biggest babyfaces in the company. The match was announced during the August 24 episode of AEW Dark.

This will be the second trios match Mox, Eddie and Allin will be competing in together, their first taking place on August 5 at AEW Homecoming against 2point0 and Daniel Garcia.

Since that match, Daniel Garcia has faced both Darby Allin and Jon Moxley in singles competition while 2point0 faced Darby Allin and Sting in a Texas Tornado Match at last week's AEW Dynamite.

What else is announced for AEW Dynamite?

The biggest talking point heading into this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite is CM Punk's presence on the show. The Voice of the Voiceless is likely to address his upcoming match at AEW All Out against Darby Allin.

The second semifinal of the tag team title tournament will see the Varsity Blonds take on the Lucha Brothers in a bid to face Jurassic Express in the final.

The #VarsityBlonds face #LuchaBros in the #AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament TOMORROW on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TNT. Which team advances to the finals vs #JurassicExpress for a shot at the @youngbucks & the #AEW Tag Team Titles in a STEEL CAGE at #AEWAllOut on Sept. 5? pic.twitter.com/HAJmHz4FH0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2021

Jamie Hayter will take on Red Velvet following Hayter's AEW debut on the premiere episode of AEW Rampage. Malakai Black will look to put away Brock Anderson as the second generation star seeks revenge for what Black did to his father, Arn.

Matt Hardy and Orange Cassidy will square off to settle the ongoing feud between Hardy Family Office and Best Friends. Jon Moxley, Darby Allin and Eddie Kingston will face the Wingmen to round off what is another stacked lineup for AEW Dynamite.

Edited by Prem Deshpande