Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston set to face popular NJPW faction in a Lights Out Match on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

A Lights Out Match has been added to the AEW Rampage: Grand Slam card. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston's duo will face the Suzuki-gun team of Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer following The Suzuki Incident.

At this year's AEW All Out pay-per-view, Suzuki made his AEW debut and attacked Moxley after the latter defeated Satoshi Kojima. The former IWGP Intercontinental Champion took out Moxley with the Gotch Style Piledriver, and the rematch between the two men was immediately confirmed for the following AEW Dynamite.

On Dynamite, not only did Moxley beat Suzuki once again, but the latter's iconic entrance was also cut short in his first-ever Dynamite appearance. The victory in Cincinnati was the second time The Death Rider had beaten Suzuki.

In early 2020, Moxley successfully defended his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against Suzuki in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Jon Moxley's feud with Minoru Suzuki could finally conclude on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

On the upcoming edition of AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, Jon Moxley will finally look to settle the score with Minoru Suzuki. Moxley will also have to deal with another familiar foe in Lance Archer, but the former AEW World Champion will have Eddie Kingston by his side.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, the duo of Moxley and Kingston defeated 2point0 in the show's main event. After the match, the pair were interrupted by Suzuki-gun, and all four men sparked a wild brawl across the arena.

Eventually, Suzuki and Archer laid out Moxley and Kingston to end the brawl after the show went off the air.

The promotion also added a few other matches for AEW Rampage: Grand Slam featuring Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford and an 8-man tag team match featuring the Lucha Bros and PnP vs. Private Party The Butcher & The Blade.

