Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston set to face top NJPW faction

NJPW has confirmed the huge rematch between Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston and Suzuki-gun. Following an incredible Lights Out match between the two teams on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, the duo of Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki called out their arch-rivals and laid out the challenge for another match.

A huge Philadelphia Street Fight has now been confirmed for the NJPW Showdown tapings at the iconic 2300 Arena. This time around, Suzuki-gun will aim for no less than a victory and will look to even score against Moxley and Kingston.

Here's the confirmation of the match from NJPW:

In the main event of AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, Suzuki-gun showcased their brutal side towards Moxley and Kingston. The team of Suzuki and Archer tortured their opponents for most of the match but weren't able to secure the win.

Outside interference from the legendary Homicide was the turning point of the match. Following a loss to Suzuki in GCW, he would show up in AEW for redemption, and eventually, he did cost Suzuki-gun the match.

In the closing stages of the contest, Kingston battered Archer with a kendo stick. He then went on to pin the former IWGP United States Champion and got the pinfall victory.

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



Could there be ANY better place for Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer to look for revenge on Eddie Kingston & Jon Moxley?



GET TICKETS NOW!

2300arena.showare.com



Suzuki-gun has been feuding with Jon Moxley for almost two years now

Suzuki-gun and Jon Moxley have been feuding since 2019. The Death Rider first set his sights on Lance Archer back in NJPW and challenged him for the IWGP United States Championship.

He would go on to win the title from Archer but he also got his hands on Minoru Suzuki. This prompted Suzuki to lay out Moxley at Wrestle Kingdom 14, which eventually led to a match between the two men in Japan.

Jon Moxley went on to retain the IWGP US Heavyweight title against Suzuki. However, a year and a half later, The King showed up at AEW All Out and rekindled his rivalry with The Death Rider.

The two stars faced each other in a rematch on Dynamite, one that Moxley won.

Edited by Kaushik Das