Jon Moxley explains how he got the iconic "Wild Thing" as his entrance song 

Jon Moxley recently revealed that he was supposed to use "Wild Thing" for his entrance at AEW: Revolution but couldn't as the rights didn't come through in time.

"Wild Thing" is a 1965 chartbuster by The Troggs, which Jon Moxley has been using as his theme music for the last few months. Previously, Japanese deathmatch wrestling legend, Atsushi Onita, used the song as his entrance music.

At Revolution 2021, Jon Moxley lost to AEW Champion Kenny Omega in an Exploding Barbed Wire match, a stipulation that is the brainchild of Onita.

Speaking on the Cincy 3:60 podcast, Jon Moxley disclosed that leading up to Revolution, Tony Khan pitched the idea of using the song for Moxley's entrance, keeping in mind the comparisons between him and Onita. However, the plan didn't pan out as expected since AEW couldn't secure the rights in time.

“So we’re doing this Exploding Barbed Wire match,” Moxley said. “And I was being compared to the innovator of that, who’s called Atsushi Onita, who’s a Japanese wrestler who came out to that (song). A month before Tony (Khan) was like, we’re talking about it and Tony, who is the owner and booker and so forth, he goes ‘should we get ‘Wild Thing’ for that?’ Just for one night for the Exploding Match. And I was like ‘no that’s too derivative. No it’s too much.’ And then a week before I started thinking about it again and I was like ‘well it might be cool for one night. People might get the reference. Just for that one night I was like ‘let’s do it.’ By then it was too late and we couldn’t get the rights for it or whatever." (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Jon Moxley first used the "Wild Thing" before his match against Yuji Nagata

Jon Moxley first used "Wild Thing" during his entrance on the May 12th edition of AEW Dynamite, where he defended his IWGP United States Championship against Yuji Nagata.

Moxley revealed that he first mistook the song for "Season of the Witch" but later realized it was Wild Thing. The former AEW Champion further disclosed that the original version of the song was later replaced by the X version, which he continues to use to date.

“But then it came through a couple weeks later, and I was in the ring with Yuji Nagata. And I thought it was the ‘Season of the Witch’ playing. I was like ‘why is Season of the Witch playing right now?’ And after the match, I heard it was like the original, the Troggs ‘Wild Thing.’ I was like ‘oh, they must’ve got ‘Wild Thing’ after all. That’s my music now.’ And they then changed it to the X version, the Major League version. So it kind of just happened by accident. But if the people like it, I like it. So that’s all that matters. I’m into it, it’s cool.” said Moxley

AEW fans have certainly taken a liking to Wild Things as it goes well with Jon Moxley's no-nonsense, ruthless persona. Apart from Moxley's entrance music, Tony Khan has also licensed the songs "Where is my Mind" and "Tarzan Boy" for Orange Cassidy and Jungle Boy, respectively.

