Jon Moxley to face 3-time TNA X Division Champion on AEW Rampage this week 

A major match has been announced for this week's episode of AEW Rampage between three-time world champion Jon Moxley and a former TNA X Division Champion. The star in question is Christopher Daniels.

During tonight's episode of Dynamite, it was announced that the two stars would battle each other later this week. This will be the first time the two wrestlers will fight live on AEW television.

The last time the two stars battled each other on an All Elite Wrestling event was at Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea part Duex. It was a non-televised event in which the former WWE Champion won the match via pinfall.

Tonight, Jon Moxley and the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club interrupted a segment involving the returning Elite. This was the first time the former AEW World Trios Champions were back together after being taken out by Yuta, Castagnoli, and Moxley.

The Blackpool Combat Club took out The Elite once again tonight. This time around, however, they did not have the last laugh. Kenny Omega's manager Don Callis, brought Konosuke Takeshita to help The Elite. The Japanese sensation single-handedly took out Moxley, Yuta, Castagnoli, and Bryan Danielson.

The segment ended with Omega, Callis, and Takeshita standing tall. Has Moxley lost all his momentum before his match against the former ROH World Champion? Tune in to this Friday's Rampage to find out if the former AEW World Champion can bounce back.

