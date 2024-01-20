Jon Moxley to face 338-pound star for the first time on his AEW return

Jon Moxley is back in AEW and is set for a match with one of the hottest names in the Jacksonville-based company's roster. This will be his first appearance in the Tony Khan-owned company after he was handed a defeat by Eddie Kingston at Worlds End in December in the Continental Championship tournament. Since that defeat, he has had three outings in NJPW, all in January.

The former AEW World Champion is set to face the 338-pound Shane Taylor on Collision this Saturday in a singles match, as announced by All Elite Wrestling on their X/Twitter account.

"TOMORROW NIGHT Saturday Night #AEWCollision @ChaifetzArena | St Louis, MO LIVE | 8pm ET/7pm CT | Jon Moxley returns to Collision for the first time in 2024 and he will face Shane Taylor! LIVE TOMORROW NIGHT in St. Louis!" the company's official account announced.

The Blackpool Combat Club member will look to return to winning form after suffering a defeat at the hands of Kingston. However, his opponent will try to make sure that he can defeat a huge name and establish himself in the promotion.

AEW star Jon Moxley was recently in action in NJPW

Moxley, before he unleashed a violent wrestling style, was with WWE and was one-third of The Shield, with Roman Reigns and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. However, since joining AEW, he has also been plying his trade in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, competing in several matches for the company.

Following his defeat to Kingston at Worlds End, the star was seen in action against David Finlay and Will Ospreay at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 on January 4. He lost his chance to win the IWGP Global Heavyweight Title, with Finlay winning the bout. The star was also in action at NJPW New Year Dash and finally at Battle in the Valley against Shingo Takagi, in a winning effort.

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for the star in AEW and whether he will vie for the world title soon.

