Jon Moxley to face a 41-year-old star for the first time in five years in a must-see match

AEW star Jon Moxley is set to face a 41-year-old star after five years in New Japan Pro-wrestling.

The star in question is none other than the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Tetsuya Naito. Moxley and Naito are set to face each other at the NJPW Windy City Riot event on April 12, 2024, at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Both men have faced each other in the past in the G1 Climax in 2019, where the former AEW World Champion successfully defeated Tetsuya Naito.

NJPW's official Twitter account announced the match between Tetsuya Naito vs. Jon Moxley:

"OFFICIAL April 12 Windy City Riot Wintrust Arena Chicago TETSUYA NAITO vs JON MOXLEY."

Jon Moxley was recently praised by former AEW World Champion MJF

Former AEW World Champion MJF recently spoke highly of Jon Moxley and stated that he has the utmost respect for the former WWE Superstar.

In his recent interview with The Players' Tribune, MJF praised Jon Moxley's decision to leave the Stamford-based promotion in 2019.

"The thing you have to understand with Mox is that he chose AEW. Maybe that sounds obvious, but it’s not. It’s hard to explain. It’s like people have these weird emotional scars about wrestling, from so many years of there being only one game in town. Where it’s like..… Ok. You wrestled classics in Ring of Honor? You were a top guy on the indies? You sold out arenas in Mexico? You were (literally) “big in Japan”? Cool…… have you ever said “Welcome to Monday Night Raw,” though?? I just think there’s a segment of fans who would always assume, no matter what, that WWE was Plan A. But Jon took a f*cking sledgehammer to that assumption."

Friedman further said:

He was part of WWE’s Plan A. He headlined there for half a decade. Was their world champ, was in their biggest stable, drew money, drew ratings, moved a**loads of merch. And in the absolute prime of his career he said, Thanks for the memories, thanks for the gigantic offer. But I’mma try this other thing over here. That’s the sh*t a lot of guys will TALK about doing. Jon is the one guy who actually went out and did it. Dude has my infinite respect," MJF continued.

