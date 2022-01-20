Jon Moxley to face top champion's cousin at AEW Rampage

Jon Moxley will face AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page's cousin Ethan Page on Rampage this Friday. This will be the former's first match since his nearly three-month long hiatus from action.

On Wednesday, Moxley made a highly-anticipated return to AEW programming as he opened the show with a passionate promo. He addressed his demons and laid down the marker for anyone who wanted to step up to him.

Later in the show, American Top Team's Dan Lambert and Men of the Year appeared in a backstage promo. Ethan Page stated that while the rest of the locker room scattered at the sight of the Lunatic Fringe, he wasn't afraid of him.

Ethan Page further claimed that he vs. Jon Moxley would be a box office showdown and asked Tony Khan to grant him the match. Shortly after, the bout was confirmed for AEW Rampage on Friday.

This will be Jon Moxley's first match in All Elite Wrestling since he fought Dark Order's Pres10 Vance in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament first round. He won the match in just over two minutes and was scheduled to face Orange Cassidy in the semifinals but pulled out for personal reasons. Miro took up his spot and faced Bryan Danielson in a losing effort in the final at Full Gear.

Besides Jon Moxley vs. Ethan Page, what else is announced for AEW Rampage?

Denise Salcedo @_denisesalcedo



-- Jon Moxley vs Ethan Page

-- Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero vs Young Bucks

-- HOOK vs Serpentico

-- Jade Cargill vs Anna Jay --- TBS Championship



#AEWDynamite Matches announced for #AEWRampage this Friday:-- Jon Moxley vs Ethan Page-- Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero vs Young Bucks-- HOOK vs Serpentico-- Jade Cargill vs Anna Jay --- TBS Championship Matches announced for #AEWRampage this Friday:-- Jon Moxley vs Ethan Page -- Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero vs Young Bucks-- HOOK vs Serpentico-- Jade Cargill vs Anna Jay --- TBS Championship #AEWDynamite https://t.co/JGDGGd6ryU

In total, four matches were announced for this Friday's Rampage.

TBS Champion Jade Cargill will have her first title defense against Dark Order's Anna Jay. John Silver laid out the challenge during Dynamite, with the champ's attorney, Smart Mark Sterling, accepting it on her behalf.

The Young Bucks will return to action as they take on familiar foes in the form of Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero). The final match announced for Friday will see Hook compete once again, this time against Serpentico.

Also Read Article Continues below

Are you excited to see Mox back in the AEW ring? Let us know in the comments below.

Could MJF go to WWE? Check out what two former WCW Champions think here

Edited by Angana Roy