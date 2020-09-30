On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action against an opponent of Eddie Kingston’s choosing.

Jon Moxley and Kingston met in the ring last week with the title on the line. The two grizzled and hardened veterans beat each other from pillar to post in a hard-hitting, knock-down-drag-out fight.

Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston, 18 years in the making

The match was added to the show at the very last minute when Lance Archer, among many others on the AEW roster, had to self-isolate due to COVID-19 contact. In kayfabe, the reason given was because there were questions regarding Eddie’s elimination from the No. 1 contender Battle Royale at All Out.

Eddie and Lance were the final two but Archer threw Kingston off the top, not over it. Therefore, Kingston got his shot.

Tensions were running high, even before the match started, as Kingston would come out at the beginning of the show and cut one of his incredible promos. In the promo, Kingston would say that he and Jon Moxley were "cut from the same cloth," but Moxley would “sellout” and become a “sports-entertainer.”

Jon Moxley wouldn’t take kindly to these words, as he has battled hard to shake off his "lunatic fringe" WWE moniker since leaving the company last year.

Jon Moxley would come out of the match as the winner by choking out Kingston with a brutal Bulldog Choke. After the match, members of Kingston’s “family”, The Lucha Bros, would attack and beat down the champion.

An all-out brawl would ensue with Willy Hobbs, Darby Allin and Ricky Starks all getting involved. The show would end with Kingston cradling an unconscious Jon Moxley in his arms, suggesting this feud is far from over.

It was confirmed today via All Elite Wrestling’s official Twitter account that was indeed the case, as Jon Moxley will be in action against a mystery opponent of Eddie Kingston’s choosing this week.

Kingston debuted in AEW on July 16th when he was a surprise opponent for Cody during his TNT Championship open challenge. The New York native was officially signed not long after, and made an immediate impact. He formed a group of his tightest friends, the aforementioned Lucha Bros and The Butcher and The Blade.

There has been no official reason as to why Kingston has been granted this opportunity. However one thing is for sure, whomever Kingston chooses to face Jon Moxley will be a formidable foe for the battle-hardened champion.