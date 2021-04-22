Jon Moxley once feared he lost his tongue in a match

Jon Moxley has revealed he once feared an opponent had cut his tongue out during a hardcore match.

In a recently-released clip from the upcoming season of VICE's Dark Side of the Ring, the former AEW World Champion and WWE Champion opened up on a CZW encounter between himself and fellow CZW star Nick Gage.

In the clip, which also includes some graphic footage of the match, Moxley went into gruesome detail on how Nick Gage used a pizza cutter to devastating effect, slicing Jon Moxley open far worse than he expected. Moxley also described how Gage ran the pizza cutter through his mouth, leading Moxley to momentarily believe he'd lost his tongue.

Here's what Jon Moxley had to say about the incident:

"Our first one-on-one encounter, he (Nick Gage) pulled a pizza cutter. I’m thinking, you know, give me a nice working! I’ll do a little poke and twist, it’s all an illusion. Not so much." Said Moxley. "He gives me the pizza cutter, the crowd goes “Oh yeah, kill him! Cut his f****** head off!” So he gets excited. I don’t want to just tackle you and start having a real fight here, I’m trying to keep this match on track. We’ve got a good story going here.

"The crowd’s really into this, please don’t pizza cut the f*** out of my face so much! I just feel the excited energy, I’m like “Oh God no!” He takes the pizza cutter and he puts it in my mouth, and slices it across my mouth. And I’m like, “that motherf***** just cut my tongue out! Is my tongue still attached?!”"

Luckily, Jon Moxley was mistaken and the pair finished the match. You can take a look at the preview clip HERE (VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED).

Jon Moxley is a huge presence in AEW

Since leaving the independent scene, Jon Moxley has gone on to wrestle for powerhouses like WWE, NJPW and AEW, where he currently resides.

Moxley and former foe Eddie Kingston are currently embroiled in a rivalry with The Elite, having been double-crossed and attacked on multiple occasions by The Young Bucks and their Elite brothers.

A former AEW World Champion, Moxley has become an integral part of the company's programming since the launch of AEW Dynamite.