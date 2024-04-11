Jon Moxley feels he will remain the "most overlooked, disrespected, forgotten" wrestler in history

Former WWE and AEW world champion Jon Moxley has reckoned that people are going to look at him as an overlooked and forgotten wrestler even if he wins his upcoming title match outside of Tony Khan's promotion.

Jon Moxley is currently on a Japan tour, where he has wrestled multiple matches. The former WWE Champion will lock horns with IWGP World Champion Tetsuya Naito at the upcoming New Japan Pro-Wrestling event, Windy City Riot, on April 12.

It will be a huge opportunity for Moxley, as he could be the first wrestler to win the WWE, AEW, and IWGP World Titles. The former AEW Champion recently opened up on his upcoming match as well as on the online criticism he receives from fans.

In a video titled, Moxley's Road to Naito (NJPW's official YouTube channel), Jon Moxley admitted that he would be disrespected even if he won the IWGP World Title. The legendary wrestler also stated that the title win would mean a lot to him:

"Shots at the IWGP Championship don't come around every day. Even if I win, it's not going to matter. I'll be the most overlooked, disrespected, forgotten about, and taken for granted wrestler in the history of this business. It's not gonna matter. But it means something to me!" said Moxley. [H/T Post Wrestling]

When did Jon Moxley last appear on AEW TV?

Jon Moxley has not appeared on AEW TV for over a month now. He last competed at the recent Revolution pay-per-view, where he and Claudio Castagnoli defeated FTR in a tag team match.

Fans have been anticipating the return of the former three-time AEW world champion ever since the pay-per-view. Henceforth, only time will tell when Mox will be back on TV and what Tony Khan has in store for one of his biggest stars.

