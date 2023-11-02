Jon Moxley finally announces AEW in-ring return

Jon Moxley announced his long awaited in-ring return as he issued a challenge to Orange Cassidy for his AEW International Championship at Full Gear.

In a backstage segment, Moxley referenced Cassidy’s match with former International Champion Rey Fenix, and said that it should have been him and not Orange in that title match.

He then said how he was the only one to show respect to Cassidy, and how he let him walk out on his own accord in Chicago. Moxley then went on to say that despite what Orange did, he could not write him off. Jon also accused everybody in the back of writing him off, and said that he was sick of everybody.

The former AEW Champion also revealed that maybe Cassidy was the wrong guy at the wrong place at the wrong time. He then issued a chilling warning, and said that at Full Gear, he was going to beat Orange within an inch of his life and win back the International Title.

Earlier on in the show, after Cassidy successfully defended his title against Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley came out and viciously attacked him. Going by his comments, it seems like he is upset that Orange took his place when he was out injured.

Either way, their match at AEW Full Gear is bound to be one of the best matches on the card, and fans will no doubt be looking forward to it.

