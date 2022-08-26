"I'm not gonna quit for seven years" - Jon Moxley finally breaks silence after legendary AEW title win over former WWE superstar

Undisputed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has finally broken his silence after his title win over CM Punk on Dynamite, and he is not short on insults for his fallen opponent.

Moxley made light work of the Straight Edge Superstar in his home state of Ohio, taking advantage of Punk's injured foot to pick up the win.

The win came as a shock to everyone who was expecting a long, hard-hitting contest. However, what Mox treated them to was one of the most dominant performances in AEW history.

Speaking in an interview with Tony Pike and Rick Ucchino on Cincy 360, Jon Moxley was full of confidence following his win, and even managed to sneak in a cheeky shot at CM Punk in the process.

"I don't get paid by the hour. Belts come and go, I'll lose this one at some point, somebody will beat me, I'll get back on the horse and get another one. I'm not gonna quit for seven years or feel sorry for myself. That's not how these things go. The win last night felt good, all this stuff is what you make it. If they say 'you're interim champion, no matter how hard you work, you're not the real champion.'" [H/T Fightful].

Moxley admitted to using that confidence to fuel his own fire and help him reach the top of AEW:

"Having that chip on my shoulder and using it as fuel, that's what I've been doing the last several months coming to the ring and defending the belt. I showed what that mentality and energy can do when I showed up last night and beat the brakes off that bastard." [H/T Fightful]

Jon Moxley officially became the first ever two-time AEW World Champion

One thing that fans can't say about Jon Moxley is that he isn't a proper two-time AEW World Champion due to the fact that his reign over the past few months was as Interim World Champion.

However, fans can't say that anymore as Moxley is now the very first man to win the AEW World Championship on two occasions.

At the time of writing, Moxley still hasn't surpassed the cumulative amount of days that Kenny Omega held the title, but one thing's for sure, he will give it a very good go.

