Jon Moxley 'fined' by AEW

AEW star Jon Moxley’s return from injury did not quite go to plan, as he revealed during tonight's Wheeler Yuta vs. Ricky Starks match that he was fined during his appearance on Zero Hour before WrestleDream.

Moxley was on commentary along with Jim Ross and Excalibur when he revealed that he was fined for his language during the Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Barnett match on the Zero Hour pre-show. He said that fans were "getting this s**t for free."

While it is not clear exactly why he got fined, as AEW talent have used that particular swear word on television many times, it may be assumed that because WrestleDream Zero Hour was streamed live on YouTube, the company was more restricted in what could be said.

JJ Williams of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter also appeared to confirm that on Twitter.

"Jon Moxley says he was already fined for his language on Zero Hour. YouTube rules and regulations, I'm sure. #WrestleDream #AEW #AEWWrestleDream," tweeted Williams.

Expand Tweet

Moxley also appeared to slip once more during the Yuta vs. Starks match when he said, "Pay for that s**t."

Moxley's appearance tonight was his first since his match against Rey Fenix at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam two weeks ago. While he was not involved in any in-ring capacity, he was primarily on commentary duty and had a lot of fun alongside his colleagues.

What do you make of Jon Moxley’s commentary skills? Sound off in the comments section below.