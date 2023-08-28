Jon Moxley forcefully kisses former WWE star's mother at AEW All In 2023

Jon Moxley was a menace during the AEW All In 2023 Stadium Stampede match when he took on former WWE star Trent Beretta as part of the match and kissed the latter's mother.

The Blackpool Combat Club joined forces with Santa and Ortiz to take on the Lucha Brothers and the Best Friends. It was a violent match that saw the use of multiple weapons like tables, chairs, ladders, broken glass, forks, and skewers. One spot involved former WWE Champion Jon Moxley getting his skull punctured with skewers courtesy of Penta El Zero Miedo.

However, Trent's mother, Sue, rolled into Wembley in her van. She was greeted by the former Shield member who kissed her. This enraged Trent, as he attacked the former AEW World Champion with cookie trays.

Expand Tweet

Orange Cassidy won the match for his team when he hit Claudio Castagnoli with a glass-covered Orange Punch. Eddie Kingston put Jon Moxley through a table before the All Elite Wrestling International Champion won the match.