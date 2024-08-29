Jon Moxley forms a new alliance with female former WWE Superstar 

Jon Moxley has seemingly forged a new alliance with a former female WWE Superstar, as was revealed on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. The talent in question is Marina Shafir.

The latest edition of Dynamite emanated from the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois, and opened with the return of Jon Moxley to AEW television. The Purveyor of Violence was interviewed by Tony Schiavone in the ring. Claiming to have been thinking about things, Moxley called out Darby Allin to have a conversation with him at some point in the future. Furthermore, Moxley baffled Schiavone in the eye and told him that All Elite Wrestling was no longer his company before leaving.

Later in the show, a camera crew approached Moxley on his way out of the arena and asked him to explain his statements. The former WWE and AEW World Champion refused to elaborate, instead seemingly broaching a conversation with an employee standing in the background.

The aforementioned employee, along with another present, was suddenly ambushed by Marina Shafir. The Problem made quick work of a security guard who tried to intervene as Moxley watched on, suggesting that the two may have formed an alliance.

Shafir competed in WWE for three years between 2018 and 2021. She has been making appearances in AEW since 2021, although lately, she has primarily been performing in ROH and in the indies.

It remains to be seen whether Marina Shafir is now simply a member of The Blackpool Combat Club or if she will be part of a new faction alongside Mox.

