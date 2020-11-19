Jon Moxley found unconscious during AEW Dynamite

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was supposed to see Jon Moxley as a part of an AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match contract signing with Kenny Omega. However, while Kenny Omega appeared for the signing at the scheduled time, the AEW World Heavyweight Champion was nowhere to be seen.

The cameras switched to the backstage area, which showed a gathering of AEW stars and officials in an area, where Jon Moxley was laid out. The AEW Champion was unconscious and it was clear that he had been attacked as he had a bloody nose. The identity of the person who had attacked Moxley was not revealed.

In the ring, Kenny Omega showed signs of frustration and had no sympathy for Moxley over his assault. Instead, he said that he was there to sign the contract, and that's what he would do. The No. 1 Contender signed the contract and left the ring, leaving it up to Jon Moxley to do the rest when he is able to.

The two are set to clash on the December 2nd episode of AEW Dynamite, which has been advertised as 'Winter is coming'.

Later on in the night, Eddie Kingston claimed that he had nothing to do with the assault either, saying that he was done with Jon Moxley and was moving on.

Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite

The attack ended what was an incredible night on AEW Dynamite for Jon Moxley. Earlier in the night, Moxley cut a promo about everyone who had come for his title, and why he would not have any difficulty defeating Kenny Omega either.

During the promo, Moxley casually mentioned that he had a 'pregnant wife' at home, not even pausing when he said it. It was then revealed that Renee Paquette, formerly known as Renee Young, was pregnant.

While Jon Moxley has every reason to be happy, the identity of his attacker on AEW Dynamite remains unknown. At the time this article was written, there is no further update on who it could be. While there is speculation that it was Kenny Omega who attacked his future opponent, there's no dearth of AEW wrestlers who could actually be behind it.

Jon Moxley has rivalries with Eddie Kingston, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, to name just a few stars. It could also be 'Hangman' Adam Page, who lost to Kenny Omega in the finals of the tournament, and could be on a mission to prove himself.