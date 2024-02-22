Jon Moxley could get a title shot against a massive star he last faced 5 years ago

Former WWE and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is set to take on a champion in NJPW after five years, and the match could be for the title.

The massive star in question is Tetsuya Naito. It is no secret that Jon Moxley loves wrestling more than anything. Aside from being one of the top guys in AEW, Mox also makes surprising appearances and wrestles in other promotions. He is set for big matches outside the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Moxley, alongside his Blackpool Combat Club buddies, Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta is set to headline a CMLL event on March 29 against Mistico, Volador, Blue Panther, and Ultimo Guererro. Furthermore, Mox's upcoming match in the NJPW event this April against Tetsuya Naito is official.

The former three-time AEW World Champion and the current IWGP World Champion, Tetsuya Naito, are set to square off at the upcoming NJPW Windy City Riot event in April. Meanwhile, there seems to have to be a development on the already announced match.

Naito made it clear he wants to defend his IWGP world title in his match against Moxley, provided he holds on to the belt until then. NJPW Global's official "X" social media handle shared this:

"At today's public IWGP World Heavyweight Championship contract signing, Tetsuya Naito stated that if he is still champion come April 12 he wants to defend the title in his scheduled singles match with Jon Moxley."

Jon Moxley is set for a tag team match at AEW Revolution

Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club called out a tag team a few weeks ago, and FTR answered it. Following a brawl between both teams, they collided in a tag team affair on this week's Dynamite.

After a tremendous back-and-forth, the tag team match ended in a time-limit draw. But the story continues as FTR will lock horns with BCC in a rematch at the upcoming Revolution PPV.

The rematch between Moxley and Castagnoli vs. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler is all set to be made official for Revolution, and it remains to be seen who walks out victorious after all.

