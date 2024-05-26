Jon Moxley gets his arm broken after refusing to join WWE Attitude Era veteran’s stable; AEW official looked concerned 

Ahead of Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Jon Moxley has been blindsided by a major AEW star and could be at a disadvantage for his match. The attack came from his opponent at the pay-per-view Konosuke Takeshita.

On the latest edition of Collision, Moxley got into a face-to-face encounter with Don Callis. Callis is a veteran in the business and was known as The Jackyl during WWE's Attitude Era, serving as a manager of several factions. He also made appearances on ECW, TNA, and NJPW before beginning to manage Kenny Omega.

Don Callis offered Jon Moxley a spot in The Don Callis Family, citing their history over the past year and how he has helped him multiple times during his feud with Kenny Omega. The IWGP World Heavyweight Champion responded, saying he wished to give Callis more scars instead of joining him.

Konosuke Takeshita came out to blindside the champion as he attacked him prior to their match tomorrow night.

The Japanese star grabbed a steel chair, wrapped it on Jon Moxley's bicep, and went to the top rope. He then stomped on the chair as he looked to incapacitate Mox as much as he could.

The rest of The Blackpool Combat Club ran out to save their comrade, but the damage had already been done. Ringside doctor Michael Sampson immediately entered the ring to check on Mox, but he looked concerned, and it remains to be seen how this impacts his status for the pay-per-view.

