Jon Moxley gets asked about CM Punk's RAW promo

CM Punk's WWE return still feels like a dream for many, as his abrupt AEW exit didn't do him any good. His former colleague and opponent, Jon Moxley, was recently asked about Punk's comeback, and the AEW star had a rather interesting reaction.

Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, has shared the ring with CM Punk in both AEW and WWE. They competed for the world title in All Elite Wrestling, and there was a time when they seemingly had the same thoughts about their former employer, WWE.

CM Punk, though, is self-admittedly a changed man now and is back in WWE after a monumental return at Survivor Series. The Second City Saint made his first appearance on RAW in nearly ten years and called WWE his "home."

During an interview with ComicBook, Jon Moxley was asked about CM Punk's return, and he claimed people should instead not want to know them.

Moxley claimed that he didn't watch Punk's RAW promo, and going by his response, it felt like he was holding himself back from revealing his honest opinions:

"You don't want to know what I think. I didn't see it," Moxley stated, "You do not want to know what I think (laughs)."

Jon Moxley has made a few negative remarks about both Phil Brooks and WWE in recent times, and we'll have to wait to find out what the former AEW World Champion truly thinks about one of the biggest moments in modern wrestling history.

What did CM Punk tell the WWE Universe on RAW?

Following a record-breaking Survivor Series where CM Punk returned to end the show, the 45-year-old was also given the responsibility of closing out a highly anticipated episode of RAW.

Almost every fan tuned in to hear what Punk had to say, and he began by expressing his gratitude to the fans for sticking by him all these years.

Punk was happy to be back home and was also left touched by how well-received he had been backstage in WWE. While he might not have said something outrageous or taken a shot at AEW, seeing Punk with a live WWE mic in his hands was a surreal moment for many fans.

Punk ended his promo by putting the entire roster on notice, declaring that he hadn't returned to WWE to make friends but to increase his bank balance and the company's revenue.

