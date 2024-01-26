Jon Moxley gets powerbombed into a board of forks in one of the craziest spots ever!

AEW star Jon Moxley is the talk of the town in wrestling circles for a violent spot he was a part of. Whether it is AEW or WWE, crazy and violent spots in matches are a rarity. However, indie wrestling franchises sometimes throw caution to the wind and include such spots in their bouts - and one of them involved Moxley.

The Lunatic Fringe took a powerbomb through a rack of forks in a match against Gringo Loco at a Wrestling Revolver show, and the video of the spot immediately went viral.

Street Dog and The Base God have been in a feud for a while now, and this is just a recent twist.

Moxley has had some violent matches in AEW and this wasn't his first spot that included a fork. He once stabbed "Hangman" Adam Page with one in a Texas Deathmatch at the Jacksonville-based company.

His blood-ridden face at NJPW X AEW: Forbidden Door 2022 became a talking point in wrestling circles for a while as well.

Jon Moxley has notched up two wins in AEW already this year

Moxley is having a fantastic year at AEW and has had two big wins already this month. He first dominated Shane Taylor on AEW Collision, and then secured a victory against Lee Moriarty on Rampage. Both matches were well-fought, ending with the referee having to make a decision.

Jon Moxley had a decent 2023. He was in the final for the AEW Continental Title against Eddie Kingston at AEW: Worlds End, which he lost. The former Shield member is currently part of one of the hottest factions in wrestling, the Blackpool Combat Club. It looks like the former AEW World Champion is having a stellar career in AEW.

