Jon Moxley gets rematch for AEW World Championship, but there's a twist

AEW star Jon Moxley will get a shot at his lost crown in the upcoming edition of Dynamite. The Purveyor of Violence lost the AEW World Championship to Hangman Page at All In: Texas. The epic win was celebrated by many stars and fans. However, at Dynamite after All In, Moxley showed that he was still looking to go after the Cowboy.On tonight's Dynamite, the Death Rider said that he will fix his mistake and defeat Hangman Page if there is any contest in the future. Later, in the main event of the show, Mark Briscoe picked up an important win against Claudio Castagnoli. However, Jon Moxley and his Death Riders immediately invaded the ring, and The One True King called out the reigning AEW World Champion.Hangman Page didn't waste any time and got to the point. He confronted Jon Moxley and said that he is a fighting champion. Page readily accepted the challenge, but not without laying some ground rules. He stated that there will be no one at the ringside other than a referee for the match, and the bout will take place on next week's Dynamite.Tony Khan also made the match official before AEW's flagship show went off air. It will be interesting to see what goes down when the two megastars collide once again.