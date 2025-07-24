  • home icon
  Jon Moxley gets rematch for AEW World Championship, but there's a twist

Jon Moxley gets rematch for AEW World Championship, but there's a twist

By Tejas Pagare
Published Jul 24, 2025 02:37 GMT
Jon Moxley is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: AEW
Jon Moxley is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: AEW on X]

AEW star Jon Moxley will get a shot at his lost crown in the upcoming edition of Dynamite. The Purveyor of Violence lost the AEW World Championship to Hangman Page at All In: Texas. The epic win was celebrated by many stars and fans. However, at Dynamite after All In, Moxley showed that he was still looking to go after the Cowboy.

On tonight's Dynamite, the Death Rider said that he will fix his mistake and defeat Hangman Page if there is any contest in the future. Later, in the main event of the show, Mark Briscoe picked up an important win against Claudio Castagnoli. However, Jon Moxley and his Death Riders immediately invaded the ring, and The One True King called out the reigning AEW World Champion.

Hangman Page didn't waste any time and got to the point. He confronted Jon Moxley and said that he is a fighting champion. Page readily accepted the challenge, but not without laying some ground rules. He stated that there will be no one at the ringside other than a referee for the match, and the bout will take place on next week's Dynamite.

Tony Khan also made the match official before AEW's flagship show went off air. It will be interesting to see what goes down when the two megastars collide once again.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

