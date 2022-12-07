"[Jon] Moxley should go back" - WWE veteran suggests an interesting direction for the former AEW World Champion following loss at Full Gear

WWE legend Jim Cornette has weighed in with what he thinks Jon Moxley should do next in AEW after he lost the world title to MJF at Full Gear.

Mox was betrayed by William Regal during the Full Gear main event, leading to the former AEW World Champion running his former mentor out of his life. The pleas of his fellow Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Bryan Danielson were to no effect.

What Mox didn't expect was Hangman Page to return on the most recent edition of Dynamite and start a full-blown brawl with him. This lead fans to believe that Page will be the former world champion's feud in AEW.

But Jim Cornette doesn't think that should be Mox's next move. Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager believes that Mox should have to deal with the next top heel in AEW:

"It’s not like suddenly after two years of coming off WWE television and the run he’s had he’s ever going to be better over and more popular in AEW, so now’s the time ‘okay, get a guy that’s on the ascent, a young heel to go in there and have a program.’ Moxley could probably win some or most of those as long as you keep the young heel credible, it’ll make that guy a step up the ladder working with the ex-world champion.” [2:15-2:47]

Cornette elaborated by saying that Mox should also have MJF in the back of his mind. He added that whoever the next big heel is in AEW should be the one to help the "Salt of the Earth," keeping Mox away from the title:

“As a matter of fact, Moxley should go back after MJF and that heel that I was just speaking of that doesn’t exist because it’s Hangman Adam Page, he should be the one to f**k Moxley in either his—out of a rematch or in his rematch. But the time to have planned all that was before the guy dropped the title.” [2:48-3:12]

What will Jon Moxley have to say this week on AEW Dynamite?

After being removed from the arena due to his brawl with Hangman Page, Jon Moxley wasn't around to come to William Regal's aid after being attacked by MJF. He was also unable to say anything about Page.

However, it's a new week, meaning a new episode of Dynamite, with the former AEW World Champion expected to address the audience on December 7th.

Fans will also hear from MJF, who will most likely be very proud of himself for laying out William Regal. So will Mox have anything to say about the current AEW World Champion? Only time will tell!

