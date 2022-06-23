"I can't go one more day" - AEW star Jon Moxley details defining moment that made him go to rehab

Jon Moxley's sudden rehab stint in 2021 shocked fans and resulted in him being pulled from the AEW World Championship tournament at the time. In a recent interview, The Purveyor of Violence detailed how his problem would overwhelm him, and he needed to find a solution.

Several wrestlers have had substance abuse issues; unfortunately, Jon Moxley was one of them. Luckily, the star pulled through his treatment and returned in January 2022, looking more rejuvenated than ever.

During his appearance on The Sessions, Moxley noted that he started to feel uneasy after his indie match with Sami Callihan at Wrestle Revolver.

“I didn't tell anybody. It all happened in like 15 minutes. I could feel the world closing in on me and I think I knew subconsciously that it was coming. Got through that last Indie show and I could feel the world closing in because people were texting me. I was starting to feel like people were noticing, whether they were or not." .

He detailed feeling overwhelmed to the point where he had to take action.

"I could feel the entire world closing in on me and I was like, 'I cannot go another day like this. I can't go one more day.' It happened in like minutes. Called an Uber, it [rehab] was maybe 10-15 minutes away, an hour after I walked in the door (at home), I was walking into rehab. It was over. I was probably in some type of stupor for a minute," Moxley said. (H/T: Fightful)

Hopefully, fellow AEW star Jeff Hardy will also follow in the former world champion's footsteps, as the legendary wrestler is also seemingly struggling with his demons.

Jon Moxley revealed that he tried to treat his addiction without professional help after the birth of his daughter

During the same interview, Jon Moxley noted that the birth of his daughter resulted in him starting to take his problem more seriously.

"The whole time, it was getting bad and I'm trying to get level. We just had a baby and that's when I tried to stop, before she even came, and that made it worse. It was obvious before the baby even got here that I was like, 'You have to fucking stop drinking.' It was a lot harder to do than I thought it would be," Moxley said. (H/T: Fightful)

Jon Moxley is set to face Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World Championship at the main event of the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Moxley has clearly gotten back on track, as he's all set to headline the supershow.

