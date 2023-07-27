Jon Moxley got very emotional backstage with fellow AEW stars after a recent match

AEW Blood and Guts match with Jon Moxley using Bed of Nails just went by, and fans are still keen to know what possibly happened between all the competitors backstage after the brutal encounter.

Last week on Dynamite, AEW Blood and Guts match took place between The Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite, and the brutality reached its peak with the competitors going all out on each other using thumbtacks, tables, and even a Bed of Nails, which was a unique offense by Jon Moxley.

In the end, The Elite was the group standing tall after The BCC surrendered, with two of their teammates even leaving the bout mid-way. Overall, it delivered everything fans could ask from a Blood and Guts match. However, what occurred after the match will be a moment to cherish for all the wrestlers involved.

According to a recent report by Sports Illustrated, all 10 competitors involved in the brutal match shared an emotional moment together backstage, as the guys like Kenny Omega, Bucks, Mox, and others cherished the moment they were waiting for. Furthermore, Matt Jackson asked the group to sign one of his sneakers to keep as a lasting memory from the match.

What is next for The Elite and Jon Moxley's Blackpool Combat Club after the culmination of their feud?

The bloodthirsty rivalry between Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite began earlier this year and contained brutal encounters that seem to have reached its conclusion with the recent Blood and Guts match with The Elite coming out on top.

Meanwhile, BCC members, including Jon Moxley and Claudio Castangoli, already seem to have found their new rival in Pac, who left them mid-way through the Blood and Guts match. Orange Cassidy and The Lucha Brothers are on their radars as well after the latest episode of Dynamite.

On the other hand, The Elite members Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were absent this week on Dynamite, and their future with the company seems to be uncertain after the promo last week. Nonetheless, they are definitely staying All Elite until their contract runs out.

Henceforth, it remains to be seen what Tony Khan has in mind for two of the most popular factions in wrestling right now.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023