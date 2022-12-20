Fans have been speculating about which AEW stars could make entrances in the Royal Rumble event, which will be Triple H's first as Chief Content Officer of WWE.

The Royal Rumble match offers a lot of potential for surprise returns, debuts, and cameos. Last year, IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James made her entrance with the title around her waist, and Grammy-winning artist Bad Bunny made his entrance, as did Jackass star Johnny Knoxville.

The upcoming Rumble could be on a mission to top itself, with rumblings of The Rock or Cody Rhodes emerging victorious on the Road to WrestleMania. Additionally, it's being said that the company may be planning a 'Forbidden Door' entrant from another company.

As can be expected, fans have started to speculate over who that could be and where they could hail from. With so many major names to choose from plying their trade in AEW, AAA, IMPACT, and NJPW, just to name a few, there were plenty of suggestions made.

A considerable portion of fans wanted to see former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, make a brief return at the Rumble. Some other fans wanted to see Chris Jericho return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

You can check out the reactions below:

Ghazi N @Suku__G @GiveMeSportWWE Chris jericho or Jon moxley would be a huge pop @GiveMeSportWWE Chris jericho or Jon moxley would be a huge pop

KWETribute @KWETribute @GiveMeSportWWE Given the graciousness in how he conducts himself, Daniel Bryan/Bryan Danielson would be someone who could get the green light for such an appearance. Christian is another candidate, as is Big Show. A long shot would be Jon Moxley/Dean Ambrose. Not if Vince is back, though. @GiveMeSportWWE Given the graciousness in how he conducts himself, Daniel Bryan/Bryan Danielson would be someone who could get the green light for such an appearance. Christian is another candidate, as is Big Show. A long shot would be Jon Moxley/Dean Ambrose. Not if Vince is back, though.

𝐊𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞 @BeckySethCody4L GiveMeSport WWE @GiveMeSportWWE



Reports state that WWE could be planning for a 'Forbidden Door' entrant into the 2023 Royal Rumble



There really is no better time to be a fan than Royal Rumble season It's time to get excitedReports state that WWE could be planning for a 'Forbidden Door' entrant into the 2023 Royal RumbleThere really is no better time to be a fan than Royal Rumble season It's time to get excited 😍 Reports state that WWE could be planning for a 'Forbidden Door' entrant into the 2023 Royal Rumble 👀There really is no better time to be a fan than Royal Rumble season 👌 https://t.co/soAnLb1enW Could be Mox, MJF, Billy Gunn, Dustin or even Matt Cardona in the men’s and Kairi in the women’s twitter.com/givemesportwwe… Could be Mox, MJF, Billy Gunn, Dustin or even Matt Cardona in the men’s and Kairi in the women’s twitter.com/givemesportwwe…

B i g 💀E vi l @BIGEVIL82707813



Imagine ..WWE 🤝 AEW twitter.com/GiveMeSportWWE… GiveMeSport WWE @GiveMeSportWWE



Reports state that WWE could be planning for a 'Forbidden Door' entrant into the 2023 Royal Rumble



There really is no better time to be a fan than Royal Rumble season It's time to get excitedReports state that WWE could be planning for a 'Forbidden Door' entrant into the 2023 Royal RumbleThere really is no better time to be a fan than Royal Rumble season It's time to get excited 😍 Reports state that WWE could be planning for a 'Forbidden Door' entrant into the 2023 Royal Rumble 👀There really is no better time to be a fan than Royal Rumble season 👌 https://t.co/soAnLb1enW NJPW 🤝 WWEImagine ..WWE 🤝 AEW NJPW 🤝 WWEImagine ..WWE 🤝 AEW😱 twitter.com/GiveMeSportWWE…

Ra’s Al Goon @DariGottaSpeak twitter.com/givemesportwwe… GiveMeSport WWE @GiveMeSportWWE



Reports state that WWE could be planning for a 'Forbidden Door' entrant into the 2023 Royal Rumble



There really is no better time to be a fan than Royal Rumble season It's time to get excitedReports state that WWE could be planning for a 'Forbidden Door' entrant into the 2023 Royal RumbleThere really is no better time to be a fan than Royal Rumble season It's time to get excited 😍 Reports state that WWE could be planning for a 'Forbidden Door' entrant into the 2023 Royal Rumble 👀There really is no better time to be a fan than Royal Rumble season 👌 https://t.co/soAnLb1enW Stop copying AEW @WWE Stop copying AEW @WWE twitter.com/givemesportwwe…

Another name who was doing the rounds was Kairi Sane, who was touted to be a surprise for the women's Rumble match. It remains to be seen who will eventually walk through the Forbidden Door on January 29.

Jon Moxley is feuding with Hangman Page in AEW right now

While a Rumble appearance would be a sight to behold, fans are seemingly guaranteed an eventual Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley grudge match. The pair have been at odds since the latter returned to action after 44 days.

In their original world title bout, Page sustained a concussion which saw the bout prematurely end and the challenger go out of action. In the time Page was recovering, Moxley lost the title to MJF.

Page has since returned with revenge on his mind, and the pair have shared tense brawls in almost all of their encounters. It only appears to be a matter of time before they meet in the ring once again.

Moxley was in action on the latest episode of Rampage, where he took on Sammy Guevara. The Purveyor of Violence took out The Spanish God with a chokehold.

Would you like to see Jon Moxley in the Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below.

