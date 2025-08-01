Jon Moxley involved in life-threatening incident on AEW Collision; security forced to intervene

  • home icon
By Sujay
Published Aug 01, 2025 02:33 GMT
Jon Moxley is a former AEW World Champion. (Image credits: AEW Twitter page)
Jon Moxley was involved in a life-threatening incident on AEW Collision this week. It was so bad that security had to intervene to calm the situation down.

Moxley has made many enemies in the company over the last year. Since he became the leader of the Death Riders, he hasn't hesitated to antagonize his colleagues, and one of them is Darby Allin.

The former AEW World Champion and his allies took out Darby and put him on the shelf for months. The latter came back at All In and has since been a thorn in Jon Moxley’s side. On the latest episode of Collision, the two got into an altercation on the train tracks, and it so happened that Darby Allin was very close to pushing Moxley off the wall and onto the fire escape.

Thankfully for The Purveyor of Violence, security intervened just in time and pulled Darby Allin away from Moxley, saving him from being pushed off the ledge. A shocked Tony Schiavone was at a loss for words, seeing what transpired.

Jon Moxley was seen trying to catch his breath as security checked on him after the vicious assault at the hands of Darby Allin.

Edited by Neda Ali
