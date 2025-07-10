Jon Moxley issued major threat just ahead of AEW All In 2025

Jon Moxley was issued a major threat ahead of AEW All In 2025, and it makes for an ominous reading. This is sure to set up a mega match if things fall into place.

The leader of the Death Riders has his hands full as he will be defending his World Championship against 'Hangman' Adam Page in a match for the ages. The two stars have been going at it for a long time, and it is pretty clear that they will stop at nothing when it comes to taking down the other.

Now, Moxley has a new threat, and this comes just days before All In. Maxwell Jacob Friedman has come out all guns blazing and has issued a warning to the former WWE Superstar. MJF will be taking part in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match, and he has now revealed that if he wins, he will go after Moxley should he retain the title.

Speaking on the Masked Man Show, MJF said:

“If Dictator Jon wins, I’m cashing in on him. I have nothing to prove with that guy. I already beat that shmuck at Full Gear in New Jersey.” [H/T Ringside News]

MJF has other plans for AEW star 'Hangman' Adam Page

MJF has also revealed what he will do if 'Hangman' Adam Page is successful in defeating Jon Moxley at AEW All In 2025.

He said that while he has his plans, he will not disclose them:

“If Hangman wins, bit of a different story. I’m not going to get into it now, but I have a lot of plans and a lot of Plan Bs, Cs, Ds, and Es for whatever is going to occur at the end of the night,” MJF said.

It would appear that the former AEW World Champion has it all planned out when it comes to his future. It will be interesting to see what happens at All In: Texas on July 12.

