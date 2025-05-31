Jon Moxley should lose his AEW World Championship to 6-foot-1 star, according to WWE legend

Hangman Adam Page defeated Will Ospreay in the finals of the Owen Hart Cup at AEW Double or Nothing and now is set to face Jon Moxley at All In Texas for the AEW World Championship. WWE Legend Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) revealed on the Busted Open After Dark podcast that he believes Moxley should lose his title to Page at All In.
During the podcast, Bully Ray was continuously praising the 6-foot-1 star. The legend said that he believes AEW should pull the trigger on Hangman instead of waiting for Darby Allin.
“I was really feeling Hangman in this segment,” Bully stated. “Hangman made me feel tonight. He was passionate. I believed in him. I believed him. He was speaking with just such realism.” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]
He added:
Details of Goldberg's last match HERE
"It was so early in the promo, and I felt Hangman so much that I wrote down in my notes, should AEW wait on Darby Allin… or should they pull the trigger on Hangman right now, pull the trigger on Hangman at All In? Should Hangman Page be the guy to defeat Jon Moxley? Hangman should be the guy.” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]
The hype for this year's All In event is off the charts. It will be interesting to see if Hangman Adam Page can finally finish his redemption story and win the AEW World Championship.
Sammy Guevara says Jon Moxley is the MVP of AEW
Jon Moxley and the Death Riders have been dominating AEW since All Out last year. Former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara praised the Death Riders and Moxley during an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling.
During the interview, Guevera said that the Death Riders have been causing a lot of chaos, but he believes Moxley is the MVP of the company.
"I mean, yeah, 100%. You know, I understand that he's with The Death Riders right now, and they're kind of causing chaos. But Jon Moxley, he's the MVP of this place. You know, a lot of times when they needed someone to call on, Jon Moxley was the guy," he said. [From 4:54 onwards]
Moxley is undeniably one of AEW's greatest assets. Fans are really enjoying him in this Death Riders storyline.