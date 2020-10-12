Jon Moxley finally made his debut in Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 3 against Chris Dickinson. The event was initially slated for April 02, 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. His original opponent was Josh Barnett, but it was changed due to Barnett's other commitments as a producer and booker.

Real MOXLEY Hours#Bloodsport pic.twitter.com/gKzw26a01W — GIFSkull IV - Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) October 12, 2020

The AEW World Champion beat Chris Dickinson in his Bloodsport debut and even cut a promo after the match.

Jon Moxley cuts promo about COVID-19 safety after his Bloodsport match

Jon Moxley told the crowd in attendance to obey safety protocols as Independent Wrestling is the sport's lifeblood.

"Please wear masks, social distancing, wash your hands, don't shake no hands. We need independent wrestling, it's the lifeblood of this sport." - Jon Moxley#Bloodsport pic.twitter.com/gE6jclJhEn — GIFSkull IV - Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) October 12, 2020

As stated earlier, Jon Moxley was supposed to face Josh Barnett, but it was changed to Barnett's other commitments. Barnett also commented on Jon Moxley's skill level, and the people chosen for Bloodsport are those who could fight for real. He said:

"Mox (Jon Moxley), if you want to say anything about MMA, he trained in professional wrestling. Professional wrestling's roots are essentially what make up mixed martial arts. The term 'No Holds Barred,' which is what MMA was called in it's earlier days, is derived from professional wrestling. I mean, if you watch his match vs. Jake Hager, you can see that he's got skills that he spent time grappling and knows submissions skills, and the man just pure knows how to fight. And that's what we need more than anything."

"If you're in Bloodsport, it's because I've seen something in you that shows that you can fight. You can go out there and let the fists fly. If you're cut, your bleeding [or] you're hurt, you're not going to just roll over for anyone, and you're not just out there trying to pantomime what you think a fighter is. You just are doing it." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Jon Moxley has been explicit in the past about being able to wrestle anywhere he wished, and his commitment to independent wrestling exemplified that. It'll be interesting to see if Moxley returns to the event in the future. Will other AEW stars join him? Only time will tell.