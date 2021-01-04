Jon Moxley makes first NJPW appearance in 11 months

Prior to the start of tonight's IWGP US Heavyweight Right to Challenge briefcase match, Jon Moxley finally made his first NJPW appearance since last February. With KENTA set to defend his briefcase against the veteran Satoshi Kojima, reigning IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley cut a promo on his challengers.

In his promo, Jon Moxley was seen standing in the traditional NJPW Strong ring. While it remains to be seen if AEW would allow Moxley to compete on an episode of Strong, there is also a chance that the fans finally get to see The Death Rider make his return to Japan.

The former AEW World Champion has now made his intentions clear by claiming that he will soon defend his IWGP US Title.

"I am The Bogeyman, I will get you eventually"- said Jon Moxley in his promo.

The last time Moxley was seen in a New Japan ring was back in early February of 2020 when he defended the IWGP US Title against Minoru Suzuki. Since then, The Death Rider failed to make his way to Japan amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Moxley has since not appeared in Japan, as he was also busy competing for AEW.

What's next for Jon Moxley?

Jon Moxley is the reigning IWGP US Champion

It was at Wrestle Kingdom 14 when Jon Moxley won back the IWGP US Championship from Lance Archer in a brutal Texas Deathmatch. Mox would go on to defend his title on Night 2 of WK 14 against Juice Robinson and then followed up with another successful title defense against the leader of Suzuki Gun.

Jon Moxley is currently scheduled to make his AEW return at New Year's Smash for the first time since losing his world title to Kenny Omega. It remains to be seen what plans AEW has in store for their former champion.