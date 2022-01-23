Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley makes a surprise appearance for top indie promotion following recent return

Jon Moxley recently made a surprise appearance at Northeast Wrestling's Wrestlefest 26 event on Saturday night. He made his way out for the opening match to the surprise of the fans in Poughkeepsie, New York.

This past week on AEW Dynamite, Moxley made his return to AEW Dynamite. The former AEW World Champion cut a heartfelt promo before his match against Ethan Page for AEW Rampage was confirmed.

In the aftermath of his match at AEW Rampage, Moxley was confronted by former AEW World Title contender Bryan Danielson. Danielson's interaction with Moxley saw him clap in the face of the Purveyor of Violence, who was making his way out of the arena after beating Page.

Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell is all praise for the Jon Moxley-Bryan Danielson angle in AEW

Dutch Mantell recently praised Moxley and Danielson following their segment on Rampage.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, the former WWE manager stated that all AEW Superstars need to do is be themselves in order to make an angle work:

"All they had to do was stand there and look at each other and Moxley is MOX and Bryan is Bryan and they let it go. But the seed is already planted," said Dutch Mantell.

As things stand, a match between Moxley and Danielson is yet to be confirmed. The American Dragon is currently on the back of an unsuccessful world title match against Hangman Adam Page, someone he has failed to beat twice now.

The feud against Moxley will be the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion's return to in-ring action for AEW.

