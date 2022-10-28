Jon Moxley makes surprise appearance outside of AEW to face the Bullet Club and current world champion's faction

On Thursday night, Jon Moxley made a surprise appearance in New York City at NJPW Night Before Rumble on 44th Street.

The reigning AEW World Champion teamed up with his good friend Eddie Kingston. They were joined by Amazing Red, Homicide, Shota Umino, and Kazuchika Okada for a huge 12-man Elimination Tag Team Match.

Standing across them was the team of current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White. He teamed up with his Bullet Club stablemates El Phantasmo and Juice Robinson. Team Filthy's Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs, and Jorel Nelson were the other three men on Bullet Club's side.

Moxley and Kingston eventually picked up the win for their team by eliminating White. Switchblade will be teaming up with Robinson tomorrow night at Rumble on 44th Street to face Kingston and Okada in a tag team match.

White previously challenged Kingston to a singles match in New York. However, he won't defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship until Wrestle Kingdom 17 against The Rainmaker.

Meanwhile, the current AEW World Champion was fresh off a victory over Penta El Zero Miedo on Dynamite. He defeated the Mexican icon to retain the world championship in a thrilling main event.

Jon Moxley will be in action on this week's AEW Rampage

Jon Moxley's Blackpool Combat Club stablemate, Wheeler Yuta, was booked for a tag team match for this week's AEW Rampage.

Yuta was scheduled to team up with Claudio Castagnoli to face 2point0. However, the former Ring of Honor Pure Champion will be in action for NJPW, where he will team up with Homicide and Shota Umino for a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

Hence, AEW has confirmed that Jon Moxley will replace Yuta on Rampage. The Purveyor of Violence is set to face 'Daddy Magic' Matt Menard in a singles match.

The feud between the Blackpool Combat Club and the Jericho Appreciation Society has been going on for months. During this week's Dynamite, BCC member Bryan Danielson also defeated Sammy Guevara in a singles match.

