Jon Moxley makes a worrying claim during rare appearance outside AEW

The current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made a bold claim about the AEW locker room during a rare appearance. The leader of the Death Riders rarely gives interviews outside of kayfabe.

Jon Moxley has been a top star in All Elite Wrestling since the company's inception in 2019. The four-time AEW World Champion has been a focal point of the promotion for several months with the ongoing Death Riders storyline. Meanwhile, Moxley has made a worrying claim about the All Elite stars.

In his recent rare interview with The Knockturnal, Moxley said how deeply impacted he was when he saw current AEW stars not seeing the potential in themselves and often hiding in locker rooms or back in their hotels:

“I can easily hide in the locker room or go back to the hotel and hide. I don’t have to be here, right? So, shoot your shot, man, I’m giving you the chance, The kind of sh*t that keeps me up at night is the thought of guys and girls at All Elite Wrestling that, a few years pass and whatever, and you realize they never saw the potential in themselves."

Moxley further added that some of the stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion were directionless and only looking to others for direction and validation:

"First, you have to see it, and you have to see everything that you have inside of you and everything that you’re capable of. I feel like a lot of people in this world now are waiting for everybody else to tell them who they are and what they can do… and they’re spend a lot of time reading sh*t other people type on their phone and taking pictures that aren’t real, and looking at pictures that aren’t real." [H/T: Ringside News]

Jon Moxley's AEW World Title challenger for Sunday

Following months of dominance and overcoming a number of challenges, Jon Moxley is slated to defend his AEW World Championship this Sunday at Dynasty 2025. At the pay-per-view, Moxley's challenger will be Swerve Strickland.

Meanwhile, Moxley and his Death Riders laid out Swerve brutally last Wednesday on Dynamite, and it will be interesting to see if Strickland can bounce back and capture the title from Mox at Dynasty tomorrow.

