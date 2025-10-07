Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir get a new name in AEW

AEW stars Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir recently revealed the name of their duo on social media. The Death Riders have been causing havoc in AEW for a long time now. The Problem has been one of the key members of the faction and always stands beside the Purveyor of Violence.The former AEW World Champion will be facing Darby Allin in an 'I Quit' contest at WrestleDream. On the recent episode of Collision, he, Claudio Castagnoli, and Daniel Garcia defeated Adam Priest, Tommy Billington, and Jay Lethal. Marina Shafir caused multiple interruptions, preventing the latter trio from carrying momentum.After the victory, Marina took to Instagram and posted photos of herself and Jon Moxley, also giving the duo a name: Bad News Bearers.&quot;Bad news bearers,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJon Moxley reveals why he chose Marina ShafirThe former AEW World Champion carefully picked up all the Death Riders. Fans have been highly captivated by the partnership between him and Marina Shafir.While speaking with TV Insider, Jon Moxley stated that the Problem has earned his respect and is a great workhorse; therefore, he chose her for his faction.&quot;Marina is great. I only surround myself with people I trust and people of the highest quality of character and integrity because I don’t have time for bullsh*t. Marina has earned that respect with me. She is that kind of person who is unf**kwithable as they say. I find her to be an inspiring person to be around. The thing about her is she has done as much or more work in the last two years than anyone. Just getting better at her craft, and pro wrestling. I’d say more than anyone in the f**kin business. Definitely, anyone in AEW,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see what is next for the Death Riders.