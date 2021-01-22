Jon Moxley names the most underrated talent in AEW

Since arriving in AEW, Jon Moxley has shared the ring with the absolute best the company has had to offer. In a recent AMA session with Bleacher Report, the former AEW World Champion was asked to name the most underrated talent working in the company.

In response to the question, Jon Moxley named Lance Archer, as someone who he thinks is underrated and labeled him as a guy who could do anything. In the past, the two men have shared the ring on a few occasions and Moxley also revealed his love of getting into the ring with The Murderhawk Monster.

"It's hard to say because so many people here get to show what they can do without any limitations. I'd say Lance Archer is a guy who can do anything, I love getting in a ring with him. He can walk into any main event and compete tomorrow."

Jon Moxley further added that Lance Archer is someone who could easily walk into any main event. The reigning IWGP US Champion, who won the title from Archer the second time, also went on to praise the veteran Dustin Rhodes.

MOX labeled Dustin as "the fastest man in wrestling still" and also gave credit to the stuff he can pull off in the ring, despite being in his 50s.

"The fastest man in wrestling still. He can jump in and surprise you on any given night."

Jon Moxley's history with Lance Archer

Jon Moxley and Lance Archer have shared the ring on a few occasions, including Wrestle Kingdom 14. On that occasion, The Death Rider won the IWGP US Championship from his rival in a brutal Texas Deathmatch, and during MOX's reign as AEW World Champion he also defended his title successfully against Archer.

The chemistry between Moxley and Archer has always been on point. The two men almost have a similar in-ring style and their past collisions are a proper example of that.

As things stand, Jon Moxley is currently feuding with The Elite and will aim to get the AEW World Title back from Kenny Omega.