Jon Moxley opens up on his potential life after in-ring retirement

The reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been one of the most popular champions of the COVID-19 era of pro-wrestling. In this day and age, where professional wrestling isn't the most popular thing around, Moxley's time at AEW has been remarkable. He has played a crucial role in helping AEW come out on top in terms of TV viewership against NXT in the "Wednesday Night Wars."

Jon Moxley talks retirement

Jon Moxley, who is soon to be 35, recently revealed in an interview with Bleacher Report that he would like to wrestle until he is in his 50s. That's why his main focus has always been the craft of professional wrestling and he would not like to miss it for anything in the world.

However, on the prospect of retirement, The Purveyor of Violence has said that he would like to continue to wrestle for as long as his body can handle. He also considers himself lucky to be able to do the thing that he loves for a living:

"I want to ride this for as long as I can even if it comes down to having to take longer periods of time off. If it gets down to where I can only wrestle one match a year like The Undertaker, then so be it. I could totally see myself being in a producer or coach role. I could see myself being a trainer or booker. I probably won't know until that day comes, but there is also a good chance that one day I am just going to be gone and you will never see me again. But wherever I'm at, I'll be all good, so don't worry about it.

"I'm the luckiest guy in the world because I get to do the thing that I like as a living and got to turn it into a career. It's really cool." H/T: Bleacher Report

Jon Moxley will face an opponent of Eddie Kingston's choosing on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.

TOMORROW on Dynamite, @MadKing1981 decides the fate of @JonMoxley as Kingston will choose the opponent for Moxley.

WATCH #AEWDynamite at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/y4Fljhh5X5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 29, 2020

Jon Moxley squared off against Kingston on last week's episode of Dynamite, which saw the two veteran brawlers battle it out in a hard-hitting fight. The match ended when Moxley choked out Kingston with the Bulldog Choke. However, Moxley didn't get the time to celebrate as he was attacked by Kingston's allies, The Lucha Bros.