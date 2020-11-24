Jon Moxley opens up about his tough upbringing; admits to stealing to survive

Current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was the first guest on Renee Paquette's new Oral Sessions podcast and the husband and wife duo delved into Jon Moxley's life before WWE.

The former World Champion has never tried to keep his past a secret and it's well-known that he grew up in a rough part of Cincinnati, Ohio, where they were forced to shoplift to survive because they didn't have a lot of money and lived in a very poor neighborhood.

Jon Moxley admitted that he fell in with the wrong crowd and began shoplifting many different things including a PlayStation, but he was caught

"Everybody just stole, because we didn't have money, that's how you got stuff. So like stealing to me wasn't even a thing, that's how you're supposed to live. One dude had this racket going on, he was selling CDs and VCRs and whatever other 90s technology at the time, and the PlayStation had just come out, the original Playstation and like video games. So he was selling them and he would have kids go out and steal them for him.

So I started stealing video games for him and CDs and stuff like that, video game controllers or whatever and I got really really ambitious at KD toys, and they had the PlayStations on top of the video games on the rack like the glass rack. To get to it you had to take the rolling steel steps, we had to roll the steps up, walk up, grab it and come back down. Oh yeah, we cased the joint, I got like a lookout and we had a stupid childish system and I'm like super young. I grab that PlayStation I come back down and I'm right by the door and they tackle the s*** out of me.

Jon Moxley went on to reveal that the policeman came and said that he had more important things to worry about and the way he was spoken to made him want to rebel even more. This was just a way for him to live when he was younger and a way to make money before wrestling gave him a real way out.

Jon Moxley in AEW

Jon Moxley left WWE back in 2019 and has since become one of the stand out stars in AEW, as well as the PWI Wrestler of the year for 2020. At present Moxley is the reigning AEW World Champion.