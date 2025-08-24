  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Jon Moxley
  • Jon Moxley outdoes himself; tries to rip 3-time champion's ear off

Jon Moxley outdoes himself; tries to rip 3-time champion's ear off

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Aug 24, 2025 22:25 GMT
Jon Moxley outdid himself. (Image via AEW
Jon Moxley outdid himself. (Image via AEW's X/@AEW)

The main event of Forbidden Door 2025 saw Death Riders [Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli], The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd take on Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Will Ospreay, and The Golden Lovers. The match was one to remember for everyone involved.

Ad

It involved some of the biggest stars across both AEW and NJPW, with 10 of the best wrestlers involved in the 5v5 Lights Out Steel Cage match. If Jon Moxley is involved in a Lights Out match, something unusual is bound to happen, and this match was no different.

However, Mox outdid himself this time with an extremely over-the-top spot. Moxley had Darby Allin taped to a steel chair and proceeded to try and rip his ear off. He stuck a fork in the three-time champion's ear and stabbed it repeatedly, leaving Allin writhing in pain.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This spot, though, didn't deter the Daredevil. He continued in the match and proceeded to deliver another remarkable spot. Darby Allin jumped off the top of the cage with Gabe Kidd on his back and landed on top of a stack of four tables, set outside the ring, helping his team to a memorable win.

Ad

Jon Moxley and his Death Riders attack Will Ospreay after the match

The match ended after Ospreay and Omega performed a One-Winged Hidden Blade before Hiroshi Tanahashi sealed the win with a splash from the top rope. However, their moment was short-lived as the Death Riders, led by Moxley, proceeded to attack Will Ospreay after everyone else had left the cage.

They locked the cage and assaulted the hometown hero, who was in no state to defend himself against the villainous group. Moxley targeted the already injured neck of Ospreay and potentially finished the British wrestler's in-ring career after he stomped on a steel chair wrapped around his neck as Ospreay's teammates helplessly watched from the outside.

About the author
Faiz Ahmed

Faiz Ahmed

Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.

Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.

When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.

When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications