Jon Moxley outdoes himself; tries to rip 3-time champion's ear off

The main event of Forbidden Door 2025 saw Death Riders [Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli], The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd take on Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Will Ospreay, and The Golden Lovers. The match was one to remember for everyone involved.It involved some of the biggest stars across both AEW and NJPW, with 10 of the best wrestlers involved in the 5v5 Lights Out Steel Cage match. If Jon Moxley is involved in a Lights Out match, something unusual is bound to happen, and this match was no different.However, Mox outdid himself this time with an extremely over-the-top spot. Moxley had Darby Allin taped to a steel chair and proceeded to try and rip his ear off. He stuck a fork in the three-time champion's ear and stabbed it repeatedly, leaving Allin writhing in pain.This spot, though, didn't deter the Daredevil. He continued in the match and proceeded to deliver another remarkable spot. Darby Allin jumped off the top of the cage with Gabe Kidd on his back and landed on top of a stack of four tables, set outside the ring, helping his team to a memorable win.Jon Moxley and his Death Riders attack Will Ospreay after the matchThe match ended after Ospreay and Omega performed a One-Winged Hidden Blade before Hiroshi Tanahashi sealed the win with a splash from the top rope. However, their moment was short-lived as the Death Riders, led by Moxley, proceeded to attack Will Ospreay after everyone else had left the cage.They locked the cage and assaulted the hometown hero, who was in no state to defend himself against the villainous group. Moxley targeted the already injured neck of Ospreay and potentially finished the British wrestler's in-ring career after he stomped on a steel chair wrapped around his neck as Ospreay's teammates helplessly watched from the outside.