Jon Moxley pays respect to arch-rival in a heartfelt moment after AEW Fyter Fest goes off-air 

On AEW Fyter Fest Night 2, Jon Moxley lost his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship to Lance Archer in a violent Texas Death Match. The match ended when Moxley failed to beat the ten-count after Archer choke slammed him through barbed wire boards placed on tables.

Archer's win brought an end to Moxley's record-setting title reign, during which the latter defended his title five times since capturing it at Wrestle Kingdom 14. Interestingly, Moxley defeated Archer at the NJPW show, which was also contested under the Texas Death Match stipulation, to win the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship.

Though Moxley and Archer brutalized each other during their match at AEW Fyter Fest, the mutual respect they shared was on full display after the show ended. Once Jon Moxley got back on his feet, he handed the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship to Lance Archer. Moxley then raised Archer's hand, with the Texas crowd wildly cheering for the two.

Given the kind of reactions he received during the match, it's safe to say none of Archer's previous losses have diminished his appeal among the AEW fan base. It was surprising to see the crowd favoring Lance Archer more than Moxley, though it can be partly attributed to Texas being Archer's home state.

Lance Archer will be in action at next week's AEW: Fight For The Fallen

Next week at AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen, Lance Archer will put his newly won IWGP US Heavyweight Championship on the line against NJPW star and Bullet Club member Hikuleo.

Hikuleo's title challenge was announced way before Moxley and Archer's clash began, leaving the NJPW star to keep a close eye on the outcome of the main event.

Apart from this, NJPW Resurgence, scheduled to take place on August 14, 2021, could also feature Archer defending his title. It remains to be seen who steps up to challenge The Murderhawk Monster at the Los Angeles show.

Did you enjoy AEW Fyter Fest 2021's main event match? Do you think Lance Archer winning was the right decision? Sound off in the comments section below.

