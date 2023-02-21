Jon Moxley could potentially reach a massive milestone on AEW Dynamite

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is apparently poised to set a new record this week.

The Purveyor of Violence has established himself as one of the most prominent stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Apart from winning the AEW World Title multiple times, he has also proved himself to be a reliable star in times of crisis, as evident from his help during the "Brawl Out" incident last year.

Moxley's dominance in the squared circle is also unquestionable. Since his debut in 2019, the BCC member has racked up impressive stats in the promotion. He is currently at 99 wins in his All-Elite career.

With The Purveyor of Violence scheduled to go up against Evil Uno next on Dynamite, the upcoming episode could potentially mark his 100th win in the company. This would be a major record, as Moxley would be the first to reach this milestone in AEW.

EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER @EvilUno You forget that Evil Uno has a history of violence.



Moxley is nothing but a man. Evil Uno is so much more. You forget that Evil Uno has a history of violence.Moxley is nothing but a man. Evil Uno is so much more. https://t.co/Oqb12qOG9U

Jon Moxley has another match scheduled for AEW Revolution

While Moxley's match with Evil Uno may prove to be an incredible achievement, he has a grudge match already planned for the upcoming pay-per-view.

Over the last few weeks, the BCC member has been in a heated rivalry with Hangman Adam Page. The feud stemmed from a legitimate concussion Page received in an earlier match with Moxley, which was turned into a storyline. The two stars have had three matches so far, with Moxley winning two of them.

In a recent segment, Page was once again confronted by the former world champion. Both of them agreed that they were not satisfied with the outcome of their last match, prompting them to plan a final bout at Revolution pay-per-view. Furthermore, the match was announced to be a Texas Deathmatch.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



#AEWDynamite A Texas Deathmatch has been set for Hangman vs Moxley @ Revolution! A Texas Deathmatch has been set for Hangman vs Moxley @ Revolution!#AEWDynamite https://t.co/U8rRuhTGw7

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Jon Moxley.

